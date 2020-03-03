Fears of Coronavirus Spreading in Chicago Area Spark Cancelations, Hurting Businesses

Fears over the coronavirus has led to the cancelation of the biggest annual trade show at McCormick Place, and soon others may follow as the city is now missing out on millions of dollars.

An estimated $77 million will be lost now that the inspired home show, originally scheduled to begin on March 14, has been canceled.

From trade shows to hotels and tours—the cost of the coronavirus runs deep.

“We’ve been watching this situation unfold for more than a month,” said Vice President of International Housewares Association Leana Salamah.

In its 82-year history the show, McCormick Place’s largest annual event, has never canceled.

This time though, organizers decided to cancel this year’s show which would have attracted 52,000 visitors to Chicago, with up to 40% of them from overseas.

“Looking at bringing 130 countries together in one place right now when you have a virus that seems to pop up somewhere new every day, didn’t seem like a very good idea,” Salamah said.

“Basically, our year-long work is being affected,” said Carlos Garcia with the A+ Puerto Rico Educational Tours.

Garcia said his Puerto Rico-based summer tours to Chicago are in limbo and this could be one of his last student groups to visit the city until further notice.

“We’re getting calls today from the group, from the parents,” he said Tuesday.

As some students visit the Art Institute of Chicago, the museum has suspended travel to medium and high-risk locations— like China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Staff travel at the Field Museum has also been suspended to these countries, although both museums say exhibitions and events haven’t been affected.

The Field Museum said it was also taking precautions to ensure facilities were properly disinfected.

In addition, the Chicago Roboto Conference—a tech event for android developers from around the world—also canceled its downtown event Tuesday afternoon because of the virus, which was to take place in September.

“People are scared,” said Henry Kirk, a student from Puerto Rico. “I’m kind of nervous about it too.”