Total of 46 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed at DuPage County Long-Term Care Facility

All residents and staff at a DuPage County long-term care facility have been tested for the coronavirus, with 46 total individuals testing positive for the virus.

According to the DuPage County Health Department, 33 residents of the facility tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 staffers also tested positive for the virus.

“The staff of the DuPage County Health Department continues to work closely with our partners,” the department said in a statement.

The county health department declined to release further details to protect the privacy of staff and residents of the facility.

Most of the new cases were reported by Governor J.B. Pritzker during his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday. According to state officials, a total of 288 individuals in the state of Illinois have tested positive for the virus, with 128 new cases reported Wednesday alone.

One person, a Chicago resident in her 60s, has died after being diagnosed with the illness.