2,000 Chicagoans to Receive $1,000 Rent Relief Grants During Coronavirus Pandemic

A total of 2,000 Chicagoans will each receive $1,000 grants to help with rent and mortgage payments during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday.

The city's new COVID-19 Housing Assistance Grant program will assist residents who have lost their jobs or otherwise been impacted by the economic fallout from the pandemic, according to a news release.

Half of the 2,000 grants will be awarded through a lottery system, while the remaining grants will be distributed through local non-profit agencies. Chicagoans who are facing temporary financial hardships due to the pandemic can apply online at the city's Department of Housing Intake Portal and over the phone through community organizations.

Applicants will be required to demonstrate their economic impact by showing documentation such as a recent unemployment insurance claim, notification of employment status change as well as proof of household income at or below 60% of the area median income prior to job loss, the news release added.

Grants are expected to be awarded between early and mid-April. Individuals will receive funds via transfers to their bank PayPal or CashApp accounts, according to city officials.

Funding through the city's online portal will be awarded by a lottery system while nonprofit organizations based throughout the city will distribute funds using their existing neighborhood networks.

Earlier this week, Mayor Lightfoot announced a partnership with the YMCA of Greater Chicago to provide an additional 400 beds at its facilities for those facing homelessness during the pandemic.