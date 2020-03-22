South Suburban Priest Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Archdiocese of Chicago Says

The Archdiocese of Chicago is reaching out to parishioners at a south suburban parish after a priest tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the archdiocese, Father Gosbert Rwezahura, who serves as pastor in the Christ Our Savior parish in South Holland, tested positive for the virus this week, and remains hospitalized.

The archdiocese was asked by public health officials to notify all parishioners who may have had contact with the priest over a period stretching between March 10 and 19.

Anyone who attended mass at the parish on March 10 or 11 may have potentially been exposed to COVID-19. The archdiocese also says that anyone who participated in a parish soup and discussion event on March 11, attended a retirement luncheon for Deacon Gerald Hahn on March 12, or anyone who serves on the maintenance staff at the parish may have also been exposed.

The Cook County Department of Public Health advises that anyone potentially exposed to the virus should monitor themselves for symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Potentially exposed persons should quarantine themselves for 14 days, should avoid traveling and should avoid public gatherings.

If individuals begin to experience symptoms, they are encouraged NOT to visit a health care provider’s office or an emergency room without calling ahead. Individuals are encouraged to contact health care providers to determine whether a medical evaluation is needed.

The parish has additional details on a special web page.