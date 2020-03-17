First Coronavirus Death Reported in Illinois, Governor Announces

The first coronavirus-related death has been reported in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

The patient was a Chicago woman in her 60s with an underlying condition, Pritzker said. The woman was not a nursing home resident and had been diagnosed earlier this month.

The news comes as thousands of voters left their homes to head to polling locations in Illinois, despite restaurants, bars and schools all being shut down during the pandemic.

Pritzker also announced Tuesday 22 new cases at a DuPage County nursing home, including 18 residents and four staff members, all of whom are in isolation.

The latest statewide number marks a jump from the total of 105 cases reported as of Monday.

Both Peoria and Will counties reported cases for the first time this week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Additional cases have been reported in Chicago as well as Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford counties.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that mandatory gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled in accordance with new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This was a difficult decision, but it's what the medical experts and the scientists tell us we must do," he said.

In an effort to minimize the spread of the virus, all Illinois restaurants and bars closed for dine-in customers at 9 p.m. Monday. The temporary closure will continue through March 30, but delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup options will still be allowed.

Also on Monday, all Illinois casinos closed for 14 days in accordance to guidelines issued by the state gaming board.

