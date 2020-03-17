Illinois Primary: 2020 Election Day Live Blog

Despite hundreds of closures across Chicago due to the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois' primary election is continuing as scheduled.

Officials have already reported a spike in early voting and mail-in ballots, but issued a last-minute plea for election judges as many across the city dropped out.

"We have to have our elections continue, in my opinion. This is the right thing to do," Pritzker said at his daily coronavirus briefing Monday. "Our democracy needs to go on, we need to elect leaders. If we canceled these elections, you know, when would you have an election, would be a question I might ask. But the most important thing is that we're taking every precaution."

Follow our live updates throughout this Election Day:

8:30 a.m.:

More voting issues reported across the Chicago area.

Another voter says:

The busiest polling places in Worth Township are turning away voters because they are not prepared/ready. @nbcchicago @GovPritzker #IllinoisPrimary — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) March 17, 2020

Report from Skokie - machines broken, no one answering phones and 2 judges didn’t show. @cookcountyclerk #ElectionDay — TR (@rash_trash) March 17, 2020

8 a.m.:

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough says cleaning supplies being dropped off at all precincts.

Supplies are currently being dropped off to every precinct. — Karen A. Yarbrough (@cookcountyclerk) March 17, 2020

7:50 a.m.

Voters report no election judges at Barrington Village Hall. Other issues reported around Cook County.

We were alerted to this by several other voters and are working on it as we speak. — Karen A. Yarbrough (@cookcountyclerk) March 17, 2020

It has been logged in our system and is being dealt with as we speak! — Karen A. Yarbrough (@cookcountyclerk) March 17, 2020

7:45 a.m.:

Poll workers report health concerns over lack of cleaning supplies at polling locations.

According to Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections, "local election authorities are doing their best to address these problems."

@JBPritzker This is the extent of the safety/cleaning supplies at my polling place where I’m an election judge for the next 13+ hours. Should be an all mail-in primary with extended voting for two weeks. #primaryfail #vote2020 #covid19 #IllinoisPrimary #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/Yw9t2JUBY0 — Ross Evan Freedman (@vanityproject) March 17, 2020

Election Day so far: 5/8 election staff are elderly, we were provided with no cleaning supplies, we are missing an ENTIRE blue box (meaning anyone who comes to this precinct cannot vote), we are missing 2 election judges & nobody is answering our calls. pic.twitter.com/aPfmZ5McCt — rebecca 🌹🔥 (@rebeccapearl21) March 17, 2020

Hey Board of Election Commissioners for the City of Chicago. We’re here setting up for voting tomorrow. You told the... Posted by Amber Liset on Monday, March 16, 2020

7:30 a.m.

Chicago Board of Elections said 50 polling places canceled "very late," leading to some delays in the opening of polling places Tuesday morning.

"We don’t have a clear number of the number of polling places that opened on time and those that have a late opening. We will be getting that shortly," said Marisel Hernandez, chairwoman of the Chicago Board of Elections.

7 a.m.

From ⁦@ChicagoElection⁩ to voters: “we ask that physically healthy and capable voters who have not traveled recently consider being sworn in to help manage their polling place if they find it is understaffed or overwhelmed.” — Illinois SBE (@illinoissbe) March 17, 2020

6 a.m.

Polls opened across Illinois, but with many locations changed across the city and state it's important to know where you should vote. Click here to find your polling place.