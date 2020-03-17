Illinois Primary: 2020 Election Day Live Blog

Despite hundreds of closures across Chicago due to the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois' primary election is continuing as scheduled.
Officials have already reported a spike in early voting and mail-in ballots, but issued a last-minute plea for election judges as many across the city dropped out.
"We have to have our elections continue, in my opinion. This is the right thing to do," Pritzker said at his daily coronavirus briefing Monday. "Our democracy needs to go on, we need to elect leaders. If we canceled these elections, you know, when would you have an election, would be a question I might ask. But the most important thing is that we're taking every precaution."
Follow our live updates throughout this Election Day:
8:30 a.m.:
More voting issues reported across the Chicago area.
8 a.m.:
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough says cleaning supplies being dropped off at all precincts.
7:50 a.m.
Voters report no election judges at Barrington Village Hall. Other issues reported around Cook County.
7:45 a.m.:
Poll workers report health concerns over lack of cleaning supplies at polling locations.
According to Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections, "local election authorities are doing their best to address these problems."
7:30 a.m.
Chicago Board of Elections said 50 polling places canceled "very late," leading to some delays in the opening of polling places Tuesday morning.
"We don’t have a clear number of the number of polling places that opened on time and those that have a late opening. We will be getting that shortly," said Marisel Hernandez, chairwoman of the Chicago Board of Elections.
7 a.m.
6 a.m.
Polls opened across Illinois, but with many locations changed across the city and state it's important to know where you should vote. Click here to find your polling place.