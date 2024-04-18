Law to ban specific additives found in candy, soda passes Illinois Senate

The Illinois Senate has passed a bill banning several food additives found in certain candies and sodas, sending the measure to the House.

According to a press release from State Sen. Willie Preston, the Illinois Food Safety Act would ban a quartet of food additives, including brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben and red dye no. 3.

“This legislation, in its simplest form, increases food safety for Illinoisans,” Preston said in a statement. “These substances have been used in food for decades, and new evidence shows they can pose serious threats to our health and to the health of our kids.”

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is among those expressing support for the bill.

“This legislation does not seek to ban any products or take away any of our favorite foods,” Preston said. “This measure sets a precedent for consumer health and safety to encourage food manufacturers to update their recipes to use safer alternative ingredients.”

California passed similar legislation last year, paving the way for Illinois and other states to consider bills pertaining to the additives.

“The FDA has failed to take action on this pressing issue,” Preston said in a statement. “Safer alternatives are already being used in the EU and other places. We need to make sure that safer choices are available to families in Illinois and hopefully, other states will follow so all consumers have access to the healthiest options.”

If passed, the law establishes a deadline of Jan. 1, 2028 for companies to make changes to the foods they produce and sell in the state.

In Nov. 2023, the FDA proposed to revoke regulations authorizing the use of brominated vegetable oil in food. The FDA says that studies show adverse health effects in animals “more closely approximating real-world exposure,” according to a press release.

The studies “demonstrated bioaccumulation of bromine and toxic effects on the thyroid,” according to the FDA.

Brominated vegetable oil is used to stabilize fruit flavor in beverages, preventing flavoring from floating to the top of the beverage.

Few beverages still contain it however, according to the FDA.

According to the National Institutes of Health, potassium bromate is an oxidizing agent found mainly in the bread-making process. Studies have expressed concerns about the substance’s “carcinogenic” effect on the kidneys and thyroid.

Propylparaben is used as an antimicrobial preservative in food. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill outlawing its use, citing concerns about its potential disruption of the endocrine system and potential impacts on reproductive health.

Red No. 3 was also banned in California, with lawmakers citing the state’s Environmental Protection Agency, which found evidence that the dye could negatively impact children’s behavior.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2028, and would levy fines against companies or individuals who violate the ban.