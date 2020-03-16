5 Republican US Senate Candidates Look to Take on Durbin in the Fall

Sen. Dick Durbin is on the ballot again this year - and there are five Republicans looking to take him on in the fall.

Durbin has been in office since 1997 and as the Democratic Whip, holds the second-highest position in party leadership in the Senate. Durbin’s long tenure, cash advantage and nearly 11-point general election victory in 2014 did not deter five candidates from throwing their hats in the ring - nor did the fact that Illinois has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988.

The candidates include: Casey Chlebek, Mark Curran, Peggy Hubbard, Robert Marshall and Tom Tarter.

Chlebek is a retired information technology worker who, as a Polish immigrant, boasts heavy involvement in Illinois’ Polish community.

Curran is an attorney and the only candidate with previous experience in elected office, as the Lake County Sheriff from 2006 - when he was elected as a Democrat, before switching parties in 2008 - through 2018.

Hubbard is a Navy veteran, former police officer and retired IRS analyst from southern Illinois who told the Chicago Sun-Times she was a Democrat until a police officer fatally shot unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

Illinois’ primary Election Day falls on March 17, when voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in several races. Here are a few big contests to keep an eye on.

Marshall is a physician from suburban Burr Ridge and a perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run for multiple offices since the 1980s as both a Republican and Democrat. He most recently ran for the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor in 2018 on a platform of wanting to, in part, split Illinois into three separate states.

Tarter is a retired urologist and surgeon from central Illinois who also taught at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is running in part on his experience in the healthcare industry.

All five of the candidates have expressed their support for President Donald Trump, likely in hopes that the man at the top of the ticket can give them a boost on Election Day.