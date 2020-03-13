Most Cook County Court Cases Postponed for 30 Days

The majority of civil and criminal court cases in Cook County will be postponed for 30 days due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Friday.

The 30-day period will start Tuesday, March 17 and run through April 15, according to a news release from Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans. Court operations will go on as scheduled Monday, March 16.

Chief Judge Evans took the action after consulting with the court’s presiding judges, the county board president, state’s attorney, public defender, sheriff, clerk of the circuit court and representatives of local bar associations, according to a news release.

No jury trials in criminal or civil matters will begin in the 30 days. Individuals who have been summoned to jury duty from March 17 through April 15 should not report for jury duty. Those individuals will receive a new date of service, the news release stated.

Grand jury proceedings will continue during the affected time period, and the proceedings may be held in courtrooms to provide more space and distance between people.

Judges will hear cases of child abuse or neglect in which the state seeks protective custody of a child. Individuals can also seek orders of protection during the 30-day period.

Emergency requests in civil matters will be permitted, according to the news release.