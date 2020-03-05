Fifth Person to Test Positive for Coronavirus in Illinois Speaks Out From Hospital Bed

Rush University Medical Center is now the temporary home of Illinois’ fifth coronavirus patient, and in a phone interview, the college student says he is being kept away from other patients.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” he said in the interview with NBC 5’s Christian Farr. I feel safe. I don’t want anybody alarmed.”

Speaking from his hospital bed at Rush, the young man talked about being the latest person from Illinois to contract the headline-making illness.

The student, who has not been identified, had been studying abroad in Italy for six weeks when the virus hit. All the students in his program were ordered to come home.

“I came home and walked through the door and told my parents that after a long travel day I wasn’t feeling well,” he said.

His parents immediately called doctors at Rush. That phone call led to a battery of tests that he says lasted for eight hours.

“They screened me for all sorts of other viruses,” he said. “After those came back negative they screened me for COVID-19.”

That test came back positive, and as a result, the young man is now in isolation. While he knows that everything that happens now is necessary, that doesn’t make it any easier to have so little contact with the outside world.

“It’s the right thing (to do), but it’s tough,” he said. “I can’t have visitors, or any stuff like that.”