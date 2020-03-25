Cook County Jail Says 17 Inmates Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

A total of 17 inmates at the Cook County Jail have now tested positive for coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

Two more corrections officers have also tested positive for the virus, as has a Sheriff’s deputy, according to authorities.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 50 detainees have been tested for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the department. Of those detainees, 17 have tested positive, two tested negative, and 31 have pending test results.

The number reflects a significant surge in cases since Tuesday, when were there three confirmed cases at the jail.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says the department is working to clean and sanitize all affected areas, and that inmates and staff who had contact with those individuals who tested positive are being monitored for symptoms.