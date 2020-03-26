Illinois Coronavirus Cases Now Total 2,538 With 26 Deaths

Illinois saw a spike of 673 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 2,538 with 26 deaths, health officials said Thursday.

The cases have been reported in 37 counties across the state and patients range in age from less than 1 year old to 99 years old.

March 26 briefing: Gov. JB Pritzker begged Illinois residents to stay inside, saying those who still gather during the stay-at-home order are “spitting in face of doctors and nurses and first responders who are risking everything so you can survive.”

The state reported seven new deaths over the last day, including a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.

According to health officials, 87% of fatalities so far have been in patients 60 years of age of older.

The uptick comes on the fifth day of the state's stay-at-home order, which remains in effect until April 7.

It also comes as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, joined by mayors from several Chicago-area suburbs, announced the shutdown of the city's lakefront, parks, beaches, riverwalk and the 606 Trail due to residents not complying with the state order.

"What we must do now, together, is bend the curve of this disease," Lightfoot said in an address Thursday afternoon, reprimanding those who violated the state order and congregated in public.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave a passionate speech pleading with city residents to stay home.

The city's police department warned of citations of up to $500 and even possible arrest for those caught violating the order.

Also in Chicago, a public health order requires anyone who is showing symptoms or has been diagnosed with coronavirus to stay in their homes, with few exceptions.

