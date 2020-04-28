Illinois Reports Highest Number of Deaths in a Single Day Since Pandemic Began

Illinois' death toll rose the highest amount in a single day since the coronavirus pandemic began Tuesday, with 144 deaths reported in 24 hours, lifting the total number of fatalities associated with the virus above 2,000.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll from the virus sat at 2,125. Eighty percent of the most recent deaths were reported in northern Illinois, health officials said.

At the same time, 2,219 new coronavirus cases were also reported statewide, bringing the total number of infections to 48,201 as Illinois nears a peak, state health officials said. Of those cases, 4,738 remain hospitalized, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Tuesday, adding that "the majority of individuals do recover."

The increases are paired with a rise in testing statewide as 14,561 tests were conducted in the last day. More than 200,000 people have been tested across Illinois since testing began.

Last week, the state opened two drive-thru testing sites for anyone experiencing symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new symptoms associated with COVID-19. The additional symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

Illinois' modified stay-at-home order takes effect Friday, though Gov. J.B. Pritzker is currently in a legal battle over the extension with a downstate lawmaker.

The new order mandates face coverings for all Illinois residents who must go to public spaces, like grocery stores, where social distancing isn't possible. It also allows for the reopening of several businesses across the state, as well as golf courses and state parks.

"The stay-at-home order in Illinois is still very much in effect," Pritzker said.