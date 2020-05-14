3,239 New Coronavirus Cases, 138 Additional Deaths Reported in Illinois

One day after Illinois saw its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic so far, the state reported an additional 138 deaths.

The state also saw 3,239 new confirmed cases of the virus, lifting statewide totals to 87,937 cases and 3,928 deaths.

Already this week, Illinois has seen record numbers for single-day cases and deaths.

The state recorded 192 additional deaths Wednesday, making it the deadliest day since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, health officials reported a daily record for new cases Tuesday with more than 4,000 confirmed infections in 24 hours.

May 13 briefing: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had a strong message for residents “who believe we need to reopen faster.”

According to officials, Illinois returned 22,678 test results in the last day. That brings the state's total number of tests performed to 512,037 as of Thursday and brings the statewide positivity rate to 17 percent.

As of Thursday, 1,132 people were in intensive care units and 689 were on ventilators.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker revealed Monday that Illinois may not reach a coronavirus peak until mid-June, according to new projections.

The state is currently in its seventh week of a statewide stay-at-home order and in the second phase of a five-stage reopening plan. A stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 30, though some regions may begin lifting additional restrictions as early as May 29.