Pritzker to Announce Extension of Illinois’ Stay-at-Home Order Thursday: Sources

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to extend Illinois' stay-at-home order Thursday, sources tell NBC 5.

With just one week left until the current April 30 deadline, Pritzker is poised to reveal an extension during his 2:30 p.m. coronavirus press briefing. (Watch live in the player above)

Though it's not clear how long he will extend the order for, state law allows a governor to sign an executive order for 30 days. Sources believe the order could be extended through May 30.

The order is expected to include a new requirement that residents cover their faces in public spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker now recommends residents wear masks if they must go outside during the stay-at-home order. Here is an easy no-sew face mask with items you probably already have at home.

Pritzker could also lift some restrictions on the order. Lawmakers and businesses have asked Pritzker to open state parks and golf courses and allow elective surgeries.

Pritzker had been hinting at a possible extension for days, but with no definitive answer, residents were left wondering.

"We're looking at an extension, but I don't know - I can't tell you right now how long that extension should run," Pritzker said during his daily coronavirus press briefing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday suggested the order could be extended well into May and possibly even June.

Pritzker noted previously that the order, going forward, may also include some changes.

“We will be making some changes to the stay-at-home order,” Pritzker said. “It is true that (the order) is working.”

The statewide stay-at-home order first took effect on March 21. The order was later extended through April 30, a deadline that is quickly approaching with few answers from Pritzker.

Already, some Chicago suburbs have canceled Memorial Day and even Fourth of July celebrations. Meanwhile major summer festivals like Chicago Pride Fest and those celebrating blues and gospel music in the city are also postponed or canceled.

New modeling released this week indicates that Illinois may not hit its peak level of coronavirus spread until mid-May.

Pritzker has said the state could consider a region-by-region change to restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

“I absolutely think that we need to look at where (healthcare) capacity exists,” Pritzker said during Monday’s availability. “If the hospital capacity in a certain area is quite large and very available, even with coronavirus in existence, then that might be a place where you can do more than some other place. The idea of people going outside and wearing a mask on a property of theirs that might be 100 acres in size is much different than the prospect of somebody on the North or West Side of Chicago going outside and walking on a sidewalk with hundreds of other people.”

With some states like Georgia reopening businesses beginning this weekend, Pritzker warned that doing so would have dire consequences in a state where the peak rate of coronavirus cases has yet to be reached.

“It seems to me to remove it as some other governors may want to do is to simply open everything back up to infection,” Pritzker said. “We’ve heard Dr. Ngozi Ezike saying the last couple of days that the number of people being infected by a single person who is COVID-19 positive has gone down significantly since we’ve put the stay-at-home order in place. That will go right back up again if you remove all the restrictions.”

The governor also said that he will continue to proceed with patience and care, and will continue to consult with doctors.

“We are planning on what we will do going forward if the peak comes in mid-May,” Pritzker said. “We need to have 14 days after that, according to many experts, where the cases are going down (before we can reopen the state).”