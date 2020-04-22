Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘COVID Toes,’ Assisted Living Cases, More Cancellations

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

With coronavirus cases still spreading, some health experts are weighing the possibilities of new symptoms and even people who may have none at all.

Illinois remains under a statewide stay-at-home order until April 30 but Gov. J.B. Pritzker has indicated changes are coming. Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speculates it could be extended well into May or possibly even June.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 22):

Pregnant Woman Becomes First Lake County Jail Inmate to Test Positive for COVID-19

A pregnant woman became the first detainee at the Lake County Jail to test positive for the coronavirus, officials announced.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was booked into the jail about 10:30 a.m. April 16, but taken to Vista East Medical Center hours later because she was pregnant and “appeared lethargic,” the Lake County sheriff’s office said. She was diagnosed with a “non-COVID-19 medical issue” and taken back to the jail that evening.

The next day, however, the woman was tested for COVID-19 because she was going through withdrawal, with symptoms that resembled COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said. Her test results came back positive Tuesday morning.

IHSA Cancels Spring High School Sports Due to Coronavirus

The Illinois High School Association has canceled state tournaments for all spring sports because of COVID-19.

The IHSA’s action comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week closed the state’s public schools to in-person instruction through the end of the academic year.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson says the association, which regulates high school sports in the state, could not conduct tournaments that meet the expectations of member schools.

Mysterious Skin Condition Could be Linked to Coronavirus, Derms Say

Cases of a mysterious skin condition that causes purple, blue or red discoloration in toes and occasionally fingers are popping up around the country, according to Northwestern doctors, leading some dermatologists to wonder if it may be connected to coronavirus.

Dr. Amy Paller, a dermatologist for Northwestern Medicine, said testing is still needed to determine what exactly is causing the condition, dubbed "COVID toes" by dermatologists, but the timing is hard to ignore.

The condition appears similar to pernio, which happens in response to cold, but "COVID toes" brings bright red to purple discoloration and affects broader areas of the toes and sometimes even the bottoms of feet and fingers. Feet can occasionally become itchy, painful or may show no other symptoms besides the discoloration.

"We think something like this may be happening in response to the inflammation, perhaps caused as part of the response to the COVID-19 virus," Paller said.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association is also asking healthcare workers and physicians to document in a survey if any COVID-19 patients "develop dermatologic manifestations."

Read more about the condition and the potential for skin rashes as a new symptom here.

111 of 158 Patients at South Shore Assisted-Living Facility Test Positive for COVID-19

Symphony has announced that 111 of the 158 patients at a South Shore assisted-living facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday evening. Officials say the patients are being "aggressively treated" for the virus, but did not offer specifics on how many were hospitalized due to the illness.

Symphony also runs the Joliet facility where 81 patients have tested positive for the virus. A total of 21 residents there have passed away after contracting the illness.