Illinois’ Coronavirus Count Tops 50,000 After 2,253 New Cases Reported

Illinois reported 2,253 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the statewide number of infections over 50,000.

"Today, we are reporting that we have reached an unfortunate milestone of over 50,000 cases here in Illinois," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

The total number of cases as of Wednesday, sat at 50,355.

The state also reported an additional 92 fatalities, lifting the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 2,215. The number is a decrease since Tuesday, which saw the highest amount of deaths in a single day since the coronavirus pandemic began. On that day, 144 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

The additional cases and deaths come as officials believe Illinois is near a peak.

As of Wednesday, more than 5,000 remained hospitalized for coronavirus, Ezike said, adding that "the majority of individuals do recover." Of the 5,036 in hospitals, 1,290 were in the intensive care unit and 777 were on ventilators.

The latest increases are also paired with a rise in testing statewide as more than 250,000 people have been tested across Illinois.

Last week, the state opened two drive-thru testing sites for anyone experiencing symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new symptoms associated with COVID-19. The additional symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

Illinois' modified stay-at-home order takes effect Friday, though Gov. J.B. Pritzker is currently in a legal battle over the extension.

The new order mandates face coverings for all Illinois residents who must go to public spaces, like grocery stores, where social distancing isn't possible. It also allows for the reopening of several businesses across the state, as well as golf courses and state parks.

"The stay-at-home order in Illinois is still very much in effect," Pritzker said.