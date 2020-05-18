Illinois Coronavirus Cases Surpass 95,000 With 2,294 New Cases Reported

Illinois health officials reported 2,294 new cases of coronavirus Monday, with 59 additional deaths related to the virus.

That lifts the state's total number of confirmed infections so far to 96,485. The state's death toll is now at 4,234, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Monday marks the third day in a row with fewer than 100 fatalities reported.

Over the last 24 hours, 21,297 test results have been returned, with 10.8 percent of tests coming back positive. The total number of tests conducted since the pandemic began topped 600,000 Monday, with 603,241 reported.

Hospitalization numbers have remained largely constant in the state, with 4,120 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 1,096 using ICU beds as of Monday. Of the state's 5,469 staffed ventilators, 636 are currently being used by coronavirus patients.

All four state healthcare regions remain within the limits prescribed by the governor's phased reopening plan, meaning that they will likely be eligible to move to phase three of the plan by month's end.

Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order through May 30, but some regions could begin loosening restrictions as early as May 29.