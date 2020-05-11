Illinois Coronavirus Cases Climb Near 80,000 as Deaths Reach 3,459

Illinois officials reported 1,266 new cases of coronavirus Monday, lifting the statewide total to near 80,000.

As of Monday, the state reported 79,007 confirmed infections since the pandemic first began.

Health officials also reported an additional 54 fatalities, which bring the state's death toll to 3,459.

According to officials, the state returned 12,441 test results Monday, with a positivity rate of just over 10 percent, the lowest single day rate since March 27. That number brings the state's total number of tests performed to 442,425, with a 17.86 percent positivity rate overall, the lowest rate since April 2.

That rate has been declining since spiking to a high of 21.36 percent on April 22.

Illinois is currently in its seventh week of a statewide stay-at-home order and in the second phase of a five-stage reopening plan. The state remains under a stay-at-home order until May 30, though some regions may begin lifting additional restrictions as early as May 29.