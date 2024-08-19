2024 DNC Chicago live updates: Speaker list revealed, security barrier breached near UC

What to Know President Joe Biden will address the crowd to cap off the first night of the convention.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Lauren Underwood will ensure the Land of Lincoln is well-represented.

Former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also scheduled to speak.

Rolling road closures are expected as dignitaries arrive.

Democrats have already transitioned away from President Joe Biden and toward Vice President Kamala Harris as their nominee in the 2024 election, but that decision will take center stage as the current president addresses the Democratic National Convention on its opening night.

Biden is expected to lay out the accomplishments of his term and to pass the metaphorical torch to Harris, who will aim to earn a four-year term in the White House this November.

Protesters near the United Center breached a barrier, with at least three being detained according to reporting from Telemundo Chicago's Jorge DeSantiago.

Here are the latest updates.