Civil Rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. receives standing ovation on Day 1 of DNC

Jesse Jackson, the Chicago rights activist and Democratic presidential candidate in 1984 and 1988, was recognized on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention.

Jackson, 82, entered the stage in a wheelchair, holding up both thumbs up in triumph to a cheering crowd. The founder of Chicago's Rainbow PUSH Coalition was escorted by two of his sons, Yusef and U.S. Rep. Johnathan Jackson., as well as longtime friend and fellow civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton.

"Tonight, I had the honor of walking my big brother and mentor, Rev. Jesse Jackson, onto the stage for the opening night of the DNC in Chicago, alongside two of his sons, Jonathan and Yusef Jackson," Sharpton said in a post on X. "Rev. Jackson’s Presidential campaigns helped pave the way for future elections, and the United Center was deeply moved by the well-deserved tribute to his life, impact, and legacy."

Multiple speakers gave shoutouts to Jackson, who was also the subject of a video broadcast at the event’s hall. The video noted that Vice President Harris was “standing on the shoulder of giants” such as Jackson.

Jackson stepped down as CEO of Rainbow Push in 2023.

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights. While Jackson continues to battle Parkinson's disease and has faced health challenges in recent years, a reason for his departure wasn't announced.