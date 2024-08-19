When will Harris speak at the DNC in Chicago? What to know and how to watch live

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will culminate with an acceptance speech by presidential nominee Kamala Harris, just four weeks after President Joe Biden shuttered his campaign and made way for Harris to ascend to the top of Democrats' ticket.

The political transformation just months before the election matchup with the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, has meant a rapid succession of changes for Democrats' 2024 calculus in general — making the convention all the more noteworthy.

The largely ceremonial vote at Chicago's convention will signal the party coalescing around a singular vision for the next four years.

Harris has talked generally about supporting the Biden administration’s key goals, which are more or less endorsed in the platform as written.

Harris laid out a string of new economic proposals last week but otherwise hasn’t released a detailed list of her policy positions since taking over the top of the Democratic ticket. Her campaign aides have suggested she no longer adheres to some of the more liberal positions she took during her first run for president in 2020, including endorsing a ban on hydraulic fracturing.

So when can viewers see Harris' acceptance speech live?

Harris arrived in Chicago Sunday and although she'll be traveling to Wisconsin for a rally Tuesday, she is expected to be in attendance Monday.

Whether or not Harris will take the stage Monday remains unclear.

NBC News reported President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to appear on stage together after Biden's speech concludes.

Her scheduled acceptance speech is slated for Thursday evening. Exact timing has not yet been released, however.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Monday: 5:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.