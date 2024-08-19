The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago officially starts Monday, with a series of events leading up to the big speeches.

So what time does the convention start and how can you watch it?

Here's a look at the timing and full schedule of events:

What time does the DNC start?

The 2024 DNC in Chicago begins Monday, Aug. 19. It continues through Thursday, Aug. 22, with speeches expected for four consecutive nights.

While many events will take place throughout each day, the "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, and at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

See a full day-by-day schedule below.

Schedule, speakers for the DNC

While the full list of speakers has not yet been released, some of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars will be on-hand, including President Joe Biden, who will address the convention on Monday.

Monday will also see speeches by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and First Lady Jill Biden.

Keynote speeches Monday are expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

NBC News reported Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance Monday. President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to appear on stage together after Biden's speech concludes.

Following their addresses Monday, the Bidens will depart Chicago, NBC News confirmed.

The theme for Monday, according to organizers, is "For The People."

Former Presidents Barack Obama (Tuesday) and Bill Clinton (Wednesday) will also speak, as will former first lady Michelle Obama (Tuesday) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (Tuesday), among others.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was chosen as the vice-presidential nominee on the ticket, will speak to the convention on Wednesday, while Harris will officially accept the party’s presidential nomination on Thursday.

How to watch the DNC

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Monday: 5:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Day-by-day schedule of events:

MONDAY

7:00AM – 9:30AM CDT

Delegate Breakfast

9:00AM – 10:00AM CDT

Morning Press Briefing

9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT

DemPalooza

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

Black Caucus Meeting

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

Hispanic Caucus Meeting

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

AAPI Caucus Meeting

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

Native American Caucus Meeting

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

Ethnic Council Meeting

9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT

DemPalooza

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

LGBTQ+ Caucus Meeting

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

Small Business Council Meeting

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

Labor Council Meeting

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Tribal Organizing 101

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

In the Bubble with Jaime

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Democratic Local Elected Officials (DLEO) Council Meeting

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Digital Organizing, Misinformation, and Disinformation

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Shirley Chisolm Predicted This Political Moment. Now is the time to unite.

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Project 2025: Organizing Your Friends and Family

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Narratives That Build Power: Teaching AANHPI How to Reach Their Communities By Narrative Storytelling

1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT

Environmental & Climate Crisis Council Meeting

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Go Dox Yourself: Protecting your online privacy to enable you to show up as your best self

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Voices for Justice: Democrats for Palestinian Human Rights

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

We Can’t Win Without Rural: Understanding and Overcoming the Rural Urban Divide to Win in 2024

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

The Future of Immigration Reform

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Protecting the Vote 2024: Effective Strategies to Make Sure Every Vote Counts

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Chop it Up

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

We Show Up: The Power of Equality Voters with HRC, LGBTQ+ advocates, community leaders, and Political Experts

4:00PM – 4:00PM CDT

United Center Doors Open

5:15PM – 5:30PM CDT

Night One Gavel In

5:30PM – 10:00PM CDT

Main Programming

10:00PM – 10:15PM CDT

Night One Gavel Out

TUESDAY

7:00AM – 9:30AM CDT

Delegation Breakfasts

9:00AM – 10:00AM CDT

Morning Press Briefing

9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT

DemPalooza

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

Women’s Caucus Meeting

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

Disability Caucus Meeting

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

Youth Council Meeting

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

Rural Council Meeting

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Harris for President Messaging Guidance 101

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Finance and Compliance

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

The Theory of Election Campaigns -and Understanding the Self Interests of Voters

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Tips for Recruiting Volunteers — and the Art of the One-On-One Interview

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

All In: The Black Voters Saving Democracy Forum Powered by the NAACP

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Care Can’t Wait: Our Economy Runs on Care

1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT

Veterans & Military Families Council Meeting

1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT

Poverty Council Meeting

1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT

Interfaith Council Meeting

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

What’s at Stake for Reproductive Freedom Messaging Training

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

We Rent, We Vote: Solutions to America’s Housing Crisis with Rep. Maxine Waters and CPD Action

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Tools for the Party: 2024 DNC Tech Infrastructure

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Fighting censorship and building the best schools for our kids

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Using Earned Media

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Phone Bank/Text Operations, Phone Platforms and Compliance

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Tips for First Time Candidates

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Using Social Media in Election Campaigns

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

From Apathy to Action: Mobilizing the Youth Vote

4:00PM – 4:00PM CDT

United Center Doors Open

6:00PM – 6:15PM CDT

Night Two Gavel In

6:00PM – 10:00PM CDT

Main Programming

10:00PM – 10:15PM CDT

Night Two Gavel Out

WEDNESDAY

7:00AM – 9:30AM CDT

Delegate Breakfast

9:00AM – 10:00AM CDT

Morning Press Briefing

9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT

DemPalooza

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

Black Caucus Meeting

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

Hispanic Caucus Meeting

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

AAPI Caucus Meeting

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

Native American Caucus Meeting

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

Ethnic Council Meeting

10:00AM – 11:00AM CDT

The American Jewish Community and Israel After October 7

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

Labor Council Meeting

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

LGBTQ+ Caucus Meeting

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

Small Business Council Meeting

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Climate Power, EDF Action, NDRC Action Fund, LCV, and Global Strategy Group Present the Latest on Climate

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s Project 2025 Agenda

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Youth Organizing Training

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Winning the Narrative on Safety, Accountability, and Justice

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Spotting and Preventing Infiltration

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Great Campaign Direct Mail

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

The Principles of Political Communication

1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT

Environmental & Climate Crisis Council Meeting

1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT

Seniors Council Meeting

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

AI & Deepfakes in the 2024 Election

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Building Winning Coalitions

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Messaging to Young Voters

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Using Artificial Intelligence Programs in Progressive Politics

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Developing Strategic Issue Campaigns

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Latinos: The X Factor in 2024

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Student Debt Relief: Celebrating Wins and Fighting Onwards

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Boomers for Harris-Walz Rock ‘n Doo-Wop Party

4:00PM – 4:00PM CDT

United Center Doors Open

6:00PM – 6:15PM CDT

Night Three Gavel In

6:00PM – 10:00PM CDT

Main Programming

10:00PM – 10:15PM CDT

Night Three Gavel Out

THURSDAY

7:00AM – 9:30AM CDT

Delegate Breakfast

9:00AM – 10:00AM CDT

Morning Press Briefing

9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT

DemPalooza

9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT

Women’s Caucus Meeting

11:30AM – 12:30PM CDT

Jewish Values and Domestic Policy: What’s at Stake

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

Disability Caucus Meeting

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

Youth Council Meeting

12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT

Rural Council Meeting

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Mitigating AI-Driven Misinformation Risks for Women in Politics

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Campaigning With Joy Online: Digital Organizing for Vice President Kamala Harris

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Harvard Youth Poll Panel

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Public Speaking Principles in Practice

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Campaign Field Operations and GOTV/Voter Protection Getting an ID

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Opinion Research: Polling, Focus Groups, A/B Testing

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Mapping Technologies for Elections and Issue Campaigns

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

The Unseen Black Men-How to Reach Them

1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT

Towards a Safer Future: Approaches to Gun Violence Prevention

1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT

Veterans & Military Families Council Meeting

1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT

Poverty Council Meeting

1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT

Interfaith Council Meeting

3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT

Crisis in the Court: It’s Time for Reforms To Restore Legitimacy and to Protect Our Constitution

4:00PM – 4:00PM CDT

United Center Doors Open

6:00PM – 6:15PM CDT

Night Four Gavel In

6:00PM – 10:00PM CDT

Main Programming

10:00PM – 10:15PM CDT

Night Four Gavel Out

What are the daily themes for the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

The daily themes are:

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”