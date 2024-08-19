The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago officially starts Monday, with a series of events leading up to the big speeches.
So what time does the convention start and how can you watch it?
Here's a look at the timing and full schedule of events:
What time does the DNC start?
The 2024 DNC in Chicago begins Monday, Aug. 19. It continues through Thursday, Aug. 22, with speeches expected for four consecutive nights.
While many events will take place throughout each day, the "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, and at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
See a full day-by-day schedule below.
Schedule, speakers for the DNC
While the full list of speakers has not yet been released, some of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars will be on-hand, including President Joe Biden, who will address the convention on Monday.
Monday will also see speeches by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and First Lady Jill Biden.
Keynote speeches Monday are expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
NBC News reported Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance Monday. President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to appear on stage together after Biden's speech concludes.
Following their addresses Monday, the Bidens will depart Chicago, NBC News confirmed.
The theme for Monday, according to organizers, is "For The People."
Former Presidents Barack Obama (Tuesday) and Bill Clinton (Wednesday) will also speak, as will former first lady Michelle Obama (Tuesday) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (Tuesday), among others.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was chosen as the vice-presidential nominee on the ticket, will speak to the convention on Wednesday, while Harris will officially accept the party’s presidential nomination on Thursday.
How to watch the DNC
All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.
The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.
Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.
Streaming times (all times Central):
Monday: 5:15 p.m.-10 p.m.
Tuesday: 5:30-10 p.m.
Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.
Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.
Day-by-day schedule of events:
MONDAY
- Delegate Breakfast
9:00AM – 10:00AM CDT
9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
- Black Caucus Meeting
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
- Hispanic Caucus Meeting
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
- AAPI Caucus Meeting
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
- Democratic Local Elected Officials (DLEO) Council Meeting
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
- Narratives That Build Power: Teaching AANHPI How to Reach Their Communities By Narrative Storytelling
1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
- Chop it Up
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
- We Show Up: The Power of Equality Voters with HRC, LGBTQ+ advocates, community leaders, and Political Experts
4:00PM – 4:00PM CDT
5:15PM – 5:30PM CDT
5:30PM – 10:00PM CDT
10:00PM – 10:15PM CDT
- Night One Gavel Out
TUESDAY
7:00AM – 9:30AM CDT
9:00AM – 10:00AM CDT
9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
- Disability Caucus Meeting
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
- Harris for President Messaging Guidance 101
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
- Tips for Recruiting Volunteers — and the Art of the One-On-One Interview
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT
1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT
- Poverty Council Meeting
1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
- What’s at Stake for Reproductive Freedom Messaging Training
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
- We Rent, We Vote: Solutions to America’s Housing Crisis with Rep. Maxine Waters and CPD Action
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
- Phone Bank/Text Operations, Phone Platforms and Compliance
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
- Tips for First Time Candidates
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
4:00PM – 4:00PM CDT
6:00PM – 6:15PM CDT
6:00PM – 10:00PM CDT
10:00PM – 10:15PM CDT
- Night Two Gavel Out
WEDNESDAY
7:00AM – 9:30AM CDT
9:00AM – 10:00AM CDT
9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
- Black Caucus Meeting
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
10:00AM – 11:00AM CDT
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
- Labor Council Meeting
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
- Climate Power, EDF Action, NDRC Action Fund, LCV, and Global Strategy Group Present the Latest on Climate
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
- Youth Organizing Training
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT
1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
- AI & Deepfakes in the 2024 Election
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
- Developing Strategic Issue Campaigns
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
- Latinos: The X Factor in 2024
- Student Debt Relief: Celebrating Wins and Fighting Onwards
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
4:00PM – 4:00PM CDT
6:00PM – 6:15PM CDT
- Night Three Gavel In
6:00PM – 10:00PM CDT
10:00PM – 10:15PM CDT
- Night Three Gavel Out
THURSDAY
7:00AM – 9:30AM CDT
9:00AM – 10:00AM CDT
9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT
9:30AM – 11:30AM CDT
11:30AM – 12:30PM CDT
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
- Youth Council Meeting
12:00PM – 1:30PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
1:00PM – 2:45PM CDT
- Towards a Safer Future: Approaches to Gun Violence Prevention
1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT
- Veterans & Military Families Council Meeting
1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT
1:45PM – 3:15PM CDT
3:00PM – 4:45PM CDT
- Crisis in the Court: It’s Time for Reforms To Restore Legitimacy and to Protect Our Constitution
4:00PM – 4:00PM CDT
6:00PM – 6:15PM CDT
6:00PM – 10:00PM CDT
10:00PM – 10:15PM CDT
- Night Four Gavel Out
What are the daily themes for the convention?
The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.
The daily themes are:
Monday – “For the People”
Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”
Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”
Thursday – “For Our Future”