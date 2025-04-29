Watch Live: Fallen Chicago Fire Capt. David Meyer laid to rest in funeral

NOTE: Live coverage of the funeral will appear in the player above as it begins. Services are slated to start at 10 a.m.

Fallen Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer, a 28-year-old veteran of the department, will be laid to rest at a funeral Tuesday in suburban Niles.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The funeral comes one day after lines stretched around the block to pay their respects at a visitation for Meyer, who was killed last week while battling a garage fire in the city's Austin neighborhood.

According to authorities, Meyer was critically injured when the garage collapsed after the blaze. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Meyer’s services are set to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with a procession occurring before the funeral from a Chicago funeral home to the church.

The funeral services will air live on NBC 5 Chicago. They will also stream on the station’s 24/7 Streaming News channel, as well as in the NBC Chicago mobile app.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing, but officials said preliminary findings revealed a fire was deliberately set in a trash bin that ultimately spread to the garage. The fire was one of at least a half dozen trash can fires set in the area in recent weeks, with five of them occurring on Crystal Street, authorities said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder and arson in the case, according to Chicago police.

Meyer was a 28-year veteran of the department, and is survived by his wife and four children, according to the department.