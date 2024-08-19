DNC in Chicago Day 1: Timing, schedule, list of speakers, street closures and more

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago officially kicks of Monday, with big political names on the schedule of speakers.

The convention also comes with a slew of road closures on the West Side and along Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, and several planned protests.

Here's what to expect for day one of the convention, along with how to watch and more.

How long is the DNC in Chicago?

The 2024 DNC in Chicago begins Monday, Aug. 19. It continues through Thursday, Aug. 22, with speeches expected for four consecutive nights.

Where is the convention?

The convention takes place in two locations.

The primary location for the convention, where speeches will be delivered and votes will be taken, will be at the United Center, located on the city’s West Side. The building is the home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, and also hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.

There will also be caucus and council meetings throughout the week taking place at McCormick Place, the city’s largest convention center. The building is located near Lake Michigan, just south of Soldier Field and the city’s Museum Campus.

Schedule, speakers for day 1 of the DNC

While the full list of speakers has not yet been released, some of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars will be on-hand, including President Joe Biden, who will address the convention on Monday.

Monday will also see speeches by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and First Lady Jill Biden.

Keynote speeches Monday are expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

NBC News reported Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance Monday. President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to appear on stage together after Biden's speech concludes.

Following their addresses Monday, the Bidens will depart Chicago, NBC News confirmed.

The theme for Monday, according to organizers, is "For The People."

Who else will speak at the DNC?

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are expected to address the convention later in the week, with Obama speaking Tuesday and Clinton speaking Wednesday.

Tuesday will also see speeches by former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was chosen as the vice-presidential nominee on the ticket, will speak to the convention on Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept the party’s presidential nomination on Thursday.

How to watch the DNC

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

Speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Monday: 5:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday: 6-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 6-10 p.m.

Thursday: 6-10 p.m.

Security and street closures

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies will help provide security throughout the convention, with the Chicago Police Department, FBI and Secret Service among those coordinating during the week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed to NBC Chicago that approximately 150 members of the state’s National Guard will be in Chicago for the DNC this week, but emphasized they are present in a standby role.

Numerous street closures are currently in effect around the United Center and McCormick Place, with fencing largely blocking off restricted areas and other areas requiring security screening for incoming vehicles. A full list of those closures near the convention locations can be found here.

There are also several street closures in effect for busy downtown Chicago streets, including including Huron Street and Chicago Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Rush Street. State Street will also be closed between Delaware Place and Walton Street, among other downtown closures.

Planned protests

Permitted protests are scheduled throughout the week, with the first taking place Sunday. Authorized protests will be held at a pair of Chicago parks, with a marching route just to the north of the United Center, according to officials.

Monday, at least four different groups are expected to protest. Other groups could hold non-permitted protests. Here's what to expect Monday, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication:

Permit applicant: United States Palestinian Community Network

8:00 a.m. Assembly | 9:00 a.m. Step-Off

Route: Union Park to Park 578, via Washington to Hermitage, Hermitage to Maypole, Maypole to Park 578, exit Park 578 at Maypole, via Maypole to Damen, Damen to Lake, Lake to Union Park.

Permit applicant: Students for a Democratic Society at UIC

11:00 a.m. Assembly | 12:00 p.m. Step-Off

Route: Union Park to Park 578, following the same route as above.

Permit applicant: Chicago Alliance against Racist and Political Repression

12:00 p.m. Assembly | 2:00 p.m. Step-Off

Route: Union Park to Park 578, following the same route as above.

Permit applicant: Poor People’s Human Rights Campaign

3:00 p.m. Assembly | 4:00 p.m. Step-Off

Route: 3015 W Division St, eastbound on Division to Damen, southbound on Damen to Maypole, eastbound on Maypole to Park 578. Disband by 6:00 p.m. at Park 578.

Additional permitted protests are expected to take place Thursday afternoon and evening.

“In preparing to host the Democratic National Convention as mayor of the City of Chicago, I have remained committed to upholding the diverse, multi-generational movements that brought me by exercising the right to protest and First Amendment rights,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a release. “We are focused on collaborative solutions and have extended this approach to our convention preparation to balance the need for security with our commitment to free expression.