New street closures to begin Sunday downtown Chicago due to ‘DNC activity'

Democratic National Convention organizers and city of Chicago officials announced a round of street closures impacting the downtown area starting on Sunday.
While other rounds of street closures previously took effect near the McCormick Place and the United Center, the two main convention sites, the newly-announced closures focus on the downtown area. In an announcement detailing the closures, organizers didn't cite a specific reason, but only said the closures were the result of "DNC activity."
The newest closures can be found below:
Sunday, Aug. 18 to Wednesday, Aug. 21
- North Wabash Avenue from East Chestnut to East Delaware Place
Sunday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 23
- East Huron Street from North Michigan Avenue to North Rush Street
- East Chicago Avenue from North Michigan Avenue to North Rush Street
The following closures will take effect on Tuesday:
- East Delaware Place from North State to North Rush streets
- North Rush Street from East Delaware Place to East Walton
- East Walton from North State to North Rush streets
- North State Street from East Delaware Place to E Walton Street
Furthermore, here are the closures that previously took effect near the McCormick Place and United Center.
Began Thursday, Aug. 15
- West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street
- Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard
- West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street
- West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street
- West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street
- West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street
- South Honore Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street
- South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard
- South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street
Began Saturday, Aug. 17
- Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place
- Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street
- Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive
- 23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue
- Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place
- 24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue
- Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place
- 24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive
- MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street
- E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.
- E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.