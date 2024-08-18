New street closures to begin Sunday downtown Chicago due to ‘DNC activity'

Democratic National Convention organizers and city of Chicago officials announced a round of street closures impacting the downtown area starting on Sunday.

While other rounds of street closures previously took effect near the McCormick Place and the United Center, the two main convention sites, the newly-announced closures focus on the downtown area. In an announcement detailing the closures, organizers didn't cite a specific reason, but only said the closures were the result of "DNC activity."

The newest closures can be found below:

Sunday, Aug. 18 to Wednesday, Aug. 21

North Wabash Avenue from East Chestnut to East Delaware Place

Sunday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 23

East Huron Street from North Michigan Avenue to North Rush Street

East Chicago Avenue from North Michigan Avenue to North Rush Street

The following closures will take effect on Tuesday:

East Delaware Place from North State to North Rush streets

North Rush Street from East Delaware Place to East Walton

East Walton from North State to North Rush streets

North State Street from East Delaware Place to E Walton Street

Furthermore, here are the closures that previously took effect near the McCormick Place and United Center.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Began Thursday, Aug. 15

West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard

West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

South Honore Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street

South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard

South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street

Began Saturday, Aug. 17