DNC Speakers tracker: Kinzinger, Michelle Obama added to lineup

The 2024 DNC will take place this week in Chicago, and two more speakers have been added to the lineup for the event.

According to NBC News, former first lady Michelle Obama will address the convention on Tuesday, the same night that former President Barack Obama will take the stage.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama have spoken at the last four Democratic National Conventions, with the former president also delivering the keynote address at the 2004 DNC in Boston.

Tuesday’s convention theme will be “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” and will also include a ceremonial roll call vote from the 57 different state and territory delegations.

Another speaker was also added to the bill, with former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, addressing the convention and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy, according to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Kinzinger, who served in Congress for six terms, did not seek reelection in 2022 after he voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. He is currently involved in a variety of projects, including the recent introduction of the “Republicans for Harris” coalition.

Here is a list of additional DNC speakers

-President Joe Biden

-Former President Bill Clinton

-Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

-First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

-Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

-Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

-Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson