Where DNC protesters could rally, march during next week's convention

The city of Chicago has designated two parks near the United Center as official protest areas for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, along with a proposed parade route for planned marches during the event.

The parks and parade route are both still the subject of ongoing litigation, though a federal judge ruled in favor of the city’s plans on Tuesday. Several groups have planned to appeal the ruling, with the start of the convention just five days away.

According to city officials, two parks will be used by protesters during the convention. The bigger of the two is Union Park, which is three blocks to the east of the United Center in the Near West community area.

The second is designated as Park #578, and is located just north of the secured area that is surrounding the United Center during the four days of the DNC in Chicago.

According to city officials, the latter park will feature a stage and a speaker system for protesters to utilize during the course of the convention.

As for the parade route offered by the city, it will start out at Union Park on its eastern side. That route travels west on Washington Boulevard, then moves one block north where it then continues west on Maypole Avenue.

City officials, in collaboration with federal and state agencies, have developed extensive safety measures and traffic management plans to address the expected influx of visitors and minimize disruptions throughout the city.

Protesters will then turn to the north on Damen, then head back east on Lake Street toward the northern side of Union Park.

The parade route also includes entrance and exit points at Park #578, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

While protesters had sought for the chance to continue marching west on Washington toward either Oakley or Western Avenue, city officials had pushed back, citing proximity to the security barriers that could potentially cause safety issues for protesters.

A federal judge sided with the city, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Several blocks will be fenced off around the United Center during the course of the convention, largely comprised of an area bordered by Washington Boulevard on the northern end and Adams Street on the southern end.

Areas around McCormick Place, which will also host convention-related programming, will also see restrictions and closed-off security perimeters during the DNC.

More information can be found on the OEMC website.