Several protests are planned throughout this week in Chicago as political leaders descend on the city for the Democratic National Convention, setting the stage for potential traffic disruptions and large crowds.

The first of seven permitted protests for the week took place Sunday along Michigan Avenue, leading to rolling closures as hundreds marched toward the popular Grant Park.

Organizers said thousands of people from across the country are using Chicago as a backdrop to let their voices be heard in front of the Democratic party.

"We’re here to set the tone," said Jex Blackmore of "Shout your Abortion." "We’re here to say business as usual will not stand.”

Sunday's protest was hosted by “Bodies Against Unjust Laws." They demanded national legislation to expand access to abortion, support for families, and defend the rights of trans and queer people.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors also joined, with plans for more protests set for Monday.

“Two hundred and seventy organizations from across the US have joined the coalition to march on the DNC, and tens of thousands will be out on the streets [Monday]," said US Palestinian Community Network's Hatem Abudayyeh.

He told journalists on Sunday their grassroots fundraising efforts will bring protesters from across the country to Chicago for the DNC.

The 264 protest groups that have said will participate are primarily focused on Palestinian rights, ending the war in Gaza and reducing U.S. aid to Israel. Others represent a patchwork of left-leaning causes: climate activists, socialists, anti-racist organizations, queer and trans rights groups.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told NBC News that the police will be peaceful as long as protesters are peaceful.

“If people come here to protest peacefully, exercise their First Amendment rights, our officers are going to not only allow them to do it, but to protect them while they’re doing it,” Snelling said in an interview. “But what our officers are not going to allow, we’re not going to allow someone to come to our city and destroy it. So acts of violence, acts of vandalism, will not be tolerated in this city.”

The Monday demonstration will start at Union Park on the Near West Side, where they’ll march from Washington to Hermitage, then to Maypole and over to Park 578. But organizers say the nearly one mile they were given is not a long enough route to accommodate tens of thousands of people.

When asked about plans if the city doesn't expand the route before Monday, Abudayyeh said "we have a philosophy in Chicago that the numbers will dictate what the route is."

There are seven protests with permits from the city between Sunday night and Thursday, though additional demonstrations are possible throughout the week.

Here is the remaining schedule, according to the city:

Monday, Aug. 19

· 8 a.m. Assembly | 9 a.m. Step-Off

o Route: Union Park to Park 578, via Washington to Hermitage, Hermitage to Maypole, Maypole to Park 578, exit Park 578 at Maypole, via Maypole to Damen, Damen to Lake, Lake to Union Park.

o Permit applicant: United States Palestinian Community Network

· 11 a.m. Assembly | 12 p.m. Step-Off

o Route: Union Park to Park 578, following the same route as above.

o Permit applicant: Students for a Democratic Society at UIC

· 12 p.m. Assembly | 2 p.m. Step-Off

o Route: Union Park to Park 578, following the same route as above.

o Permit applicant: Chicago Alliance against Racist and Political Repression

· 3 p.m. Assembly | 4 p.m. Step-Off

o Route: 3015 W Division St, eastbound on Division to Damen, southbound on Damen to Maypole, eastbound on Maypole to Park 578. Disband by 6:00 p.m. at Park 578.

o Permit applicant: Poor People’s Human Rights Campaign

Thursday, Aug. 22

· 12 p.m. Assembly | 2 p.m. Step-Off

o Route: Union Park to Park 578, following the same route as above.

o Permit applicant: Chicago Alliance against Racist and Political Repression

· 5 p.m. Assembly | 6 p.m. Step-Off

o Route: Union Park to Park 578, following the same route as above.

o Permit applicant: March for the People’s Agenda