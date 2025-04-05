Chicago groups, protestors rally against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Planned demonstrations are happening across the country Saturday as part of a day of action.

Protestors in Chicago said they’re upset with the Trump administration and Elon Musk and the agenda coming out of the White House.

A “hands off” rally took place in downtown Chicago. Organizers said an estimated 20,000 people came out to Daley Plaza, all voicing their opposition against President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“They’re trying to dismantle the federal government, undermine our communities, steal from workers, and crash the economy," said Bob Reiter, President of Chicago Federation of Labor. “They are destroying institutions we all rely on and putting workers on the streets.”

Protestors held signs, calling for the dismantling of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE saying they’re deeply concerned about the future of America.

“I understand it conceptually, but this is an absolute tyranny,” said Carol LaJeunesse, from Grayslake. “This is a complete and total takeover there’s no negotiations; there’s nothing democratic about this process.”

Similar demonstrations were held in the suburbs from Oak Park to Lisle to Arlington Heights. People hit the streets worried about issues like healthcare, trans and immigrant rights, and education.

“I’m very worried about trans right, as a trans individual myself it already is pretty difficult to get on HRT and a lot of people don’t understand that is life saving medication,” said Reverie Ashford, from Dixon.

Protestors and progressive organizations said they’re rising up and fighting for what they believe is under attack by the Trump administration.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“Everyone is being affected by this,” said Ashford. “No matter your race, gender, everything—you need to speak out.”

The Illinois Republican Party responded to the local protest today. A spokesperson issued a statement to NBC Chicago saying in part: “Yet another manufactured ‘protest’ starring paid far-left actors reciting their DNC-approved lines. It’s less a demonstration and more a traveling tantrum.”

“It isn’t even just a hatred of Trump or a hatred of Musk,” explained Theresa Bertocci, from Chicago. “It’s a hatred of the policies that are hurting the people that need help the most. We need to build this country on love not on hate.”