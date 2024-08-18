Demonstrators begin march along Michigan Avenue to Grant Park

Multiple streets were closed on Sunday as protesters traversed through downtown Chicago during the first permitted demonstration ahead of Monday's Democratic National Convention.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned of rolling closures along a portion of Michigan Avenue as protesters made their way south to Grant Park.

NotifyChicago Emergency Alert: Michigan Ave southbound lanes have rolling closures from Illinois to Roosevelt. Seek alternate route. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 18, 2024

At 5:30 p.m., in a post on X, OEMC stated Wacker was blocked from Michigan to Steston. Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route.

NotifyChicago Emergency Alert: Wacker blocked from Michigan to Stetson. Seek alternate route. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 18, 2024

Hundreds of protesters gathered as a march organized by Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws: Coalition for Reproductive Justice & LGBTQ+ Liberation kicked off at Michigan and Wacker.

A large law enforcement presence was visible, with scores of Chicago police officers on bikes and top department brass, including Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, present. At around 6:30 p.m., protesters began marching down Michigan Avenue toward their ending point of Grant Park.

A coalition of protest groups struck a last-minute deal with city officials on Thursday, satisfying many of the group's demands, including a stage and sound system near the protest perimeter.

In a one-on-one interview with NBC Chicago's Stefan Holt, Snelling expressed confidence in the department's plans to keep visitors and residents safe during potential protests.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"It's not 1968. Our officers are trained differently," he said, referencing the infamous DNC where anti-war protesters and police violently clashed in Chicago. "The department has evolved. Our officers have evolved. We've been training for this event for over a year, so the preparedness is what's important."

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling discussed safety and security at the upcoming Democratic National Convention, while looking back at his own experience as a police officer during the 1996 DNC. NBC Chicago's Stefan Holt reports.

That preparation has been stepped up with the awareness of potential protests targeting the convention, including demonstrators looking to voice frustration with the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Chicago Police Department will be far from alone in working to secure the DNC sites. Numerous police departments from Illinois, as well as the Milwaukee Police Department, will participate, along with federal law enforcement as the DNC is designated a "national special security event."

Protests are expected to be held at a pair of Chicago parks, including Union Park and Park #578, both located within blocks of the United Center. Designated protest routes have also been laid out, according to officials.