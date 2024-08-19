Major street closures are in effect near the United Center, McCormick Place and around busy areas of downtown Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Monday.

Many of the street closures went into effect last week. Others, including streets near the city's iconic Michigan Avenue, were abruptly announced by the city Saturday, citing "DNC activity."

The closures come as inbound construction and lane closures on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago continue through the fall.

Below is a full list of closures and where you can find them, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications:

Downtown, Gold Coast street closures for the DNC

N. Wabash from E, Chestnut to E Delaware Place from Sunday, August 18 through Wednesday, August 21 E. Huron Street from N. Michigan to N. Rush from Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23 E. Chicago from N. Michigan Avenue to N. Rush Street from Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23 E .Delaware Place from N. State to N. Rush on Tuesday, August 20. N. Rush from E. Delaware Place to E. Walton on Tuesday, August 20. E Walton from N State to N Rush on Tuesday, August 20. N State from E Delaware to E Walton on Tuesday, August 20.

Restricted vehicle traffic: Jackson Boulevard from South Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

Street Closures near United Center, McCormick Place

Began Thursday, Aug. 15

West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard

West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

South Honore Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street

South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard

South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street

Began Saturday, Aug. 17

Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place

Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street

Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street

E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.

E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.

Additionally, no trucks or vehicles larger than passenger cars permitted on I-55 between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and South State Street in both directions.