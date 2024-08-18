Pritzker confirms members of Illinois National Guard ‘on standby' during DNC

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that approximately 150 members of the state’s National Guard will be in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention this week, but emphasized they are present in a standby role.

During a press availability, Pritzker said that the Illinois Guard members in the city are trained as military police, but that residents shouldn’t expect to see them taking on an active role during the DNC.

“They are really on standby,” he said. “They are at the perimeter. Nobody expects that we’ll have to use them for anything very serious. We also want to make sure we have additional law enforcement type folks who are in uniform, and who are trained to be police available.”

In July 2024, it was announced that the National Guard would provide advisory assistance at both the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention, with approximately 1,700 Guardsmen being called up for that purpose.

According to a press release, National Guard routinely performs security support at major events, including teams to help advise local police departments on security during large gatherings.

A spokeswoman for the Pentagon confirmed that she has not received any additional requests for more support during the DNC in Chicago.

The Secret Service, FBI, and dozens of other agencies are providing assistance to Chicago police during the convention.

That layered approach to security is one touted by Pritzker and Chicago officials in the lead-up to the convention, and he said it is all a part of the overall plan.

“This is a national security event because we have the president, vice president, and a lot of other dignitaries around, so we’re glad to have their assistance,” he said of the National Guard.

There are numerous protests planned around the DNC, with protesters expected to hold marches on Wednesday in the city. Most are demonstrating against the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, with protesters speaking out against the Biden Administration’s handling of the conflict.