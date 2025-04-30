The Chicago Stars have parted ways with head coach Lorne Donaldson six games into the 2025 season.

Donaldson joined the Stars in 2024 and led the team to a postseason berth, but has been fired with the club winning just one of its first six matches in the 2025 season and finding itself at the bottom of the NWSL’s standings.

"We are grateful to Lorne Donaldson for the culture, respect and sense of self-belief he helped build within our squad. We appreciate his work and wish him the best for the future,” Stars GM Richard Feuz said in a statement.

The club announced that Masaki Hemmi would serve as the team’s interim head coach while a permanent choice is made.

Donaldson had previously served as head coach of Jamaica’s women’s national team, leading them to a knockout round berth in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

After leading the Stars to a postseason berth in 2024, Donaldson’s squad has struggled badly so far this season, scoring just three goals in six matches as they navigate without star Mallory Swanson, who has been away from the team for personal reasons.

The Stars have been outscored 14-3 in those six matches, and are fresh off a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the San Diego Wave on Saturday.

The Stars will be back on the pitch Sunday when they travel to New Jersey to take on Gotham FC. The game will kickoff at noon, and will air on CBS.