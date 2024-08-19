Who is speaking at the DNC tonight? Full speaker list and schedule

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel
The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will begin with several major addresses and performances Monday.
Political figures, including President Joe Biden, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez are among some of the names scheduled to appear at the podium for the convention's first day.
The theme for the convention's start will be “For the People.”
Here's what to expect:
What time does the DNC start Monday?
The 2024 DNC in Chicago begins Monday, Aug. 19. It continues through Thursday, Aug. 22, with speeches expected for four consecutive nights.
While many events will take place throughout each day, the "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, and at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
See a full day-by-day schedule here.
Schedule, speakers for Day 1 of the DNC
Officials released the podium schedule for Day 1 of the DNC Monday afternoon, noting that "additional speakers" could be announced. The main programming is slated to begin at 5:15 p.m.
Here's who will speak:
(Times shown are CT)
Selected speakers, listed in order of appearance. Additional speakers to be announced.
5:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Call to Order
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Remarks and Video Introduction
The Honorable Brandon Johnson
Mayor of Chicago
Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Peggy Flanagan
Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota
Remarks
The Honorable Lauren Underwood
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Video
Rich Logis
Former Donald Trump Voter
Remarks
The Honorable Robert Garcia
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California
Joint Remarks
Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)
Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)
Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”
The Honorable Mallory McMorrow
Michigan State Senator
Remarks
The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo
United States Secretary of Commerce
Remarks
The Honorable Kathy Hochul
Governor of New York
Remarks
Shawn Fain
President of the United Automobile Workers
Remarks
The Honorable Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks
The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton
Former United States Secretary of State
Remarks
The Honorable James E. Clyburn
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina
Remarks
The Honorable Jamie Raskin
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland
Remarks
The Honorable Jasmine Crockett
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Joint Remarks
Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas
Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana
Hadley Duvall, Kentucky
Remarks
The Honorable Andy Beshear
Governor of Kentucky
Remarks
The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock
United States Senator, Georgia
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware
Remarks
Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady of the United States
Introduction
Ashley Biden
Remarks
The Honorable Joe Biden
President of the United States
How to watch the DNC
NBC Chicago will again offer a live feed of speeches each day through Thursday in the player above, and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming channel.
In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps.
Streaming times include:
Monday: 5:15 p.m.-10 p.m.
NBC 5 will also carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.
The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center at 9 p.m. Monday.
What is the theme for the convention?
The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.
The daily themes are:
Monday – “For the People”
Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”
Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”
Thursday – “For Our Future”