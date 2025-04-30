A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle backing out of a suburban Chicago driveway, authorities said.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive in Bolingbrook.
Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.
Officers at the scene reported a 2-year-old victim was hit by a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway. They rendered emergency aid until paramedics arrived from the Bolingbrook Fire Department.
The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition as of Wednesday, authorities said.
Further details weren't immediately released.
