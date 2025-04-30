Bolingbrook

2-year-old hit by vehicle backing out of Bolingbrook driveway: Police

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive in Bolingbrook

By NBC Chicago Staff

Ambulance generic
Shutterstock

A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle backing out of a suburban Chicago driveway, authorities said.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive in Bolingbrook.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

Officers at the scene reported a 2-year-old victim was hit by a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway. They rendered emergency aid until paramedics arrived from the Bolingbrook Fire Department.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition as of Wednesday, authorities said.

Further details weren't immediately released.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Bolingbrook
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us