A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle backing out of a suburban Chicago driveway, authorities said.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive in Bolingbrook.

Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

Officers at the scene reported a 2-year-old victim was hit by a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway. They rendered emergency aid until paramedics arrived from the Bolingbrook Fire Department.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition as of Wednesday, authorities said.

Further details weren't immediately released.