Democrats release daily themes, schedule information for DNC in Chicago

The 2024 DNC in Chicago will officially get underway this week, and party leaders have unveiled their themes and a rough schedule of events around the convention.

This year’s theme at the Democratic National Convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will feature a roster of speakers that will include Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Officials say the daily themes of the convention will use the “growing energy and coalition” behind the Harris-Walz ticket, and will help to further introduce both leaders and their agenda to the nation.

Here are some other details released by the DNC this weekend:

When will floor speeches begin each night?

According to officials, programming on the floor of the convention will get underway at 5:15 p.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. CDT.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday coverage will get underway at 6 p.m. and conclude at approximately 10 p.m., according to officials.

A reminder: you can catch all the floor speeches on the NBC Chicago app and on our 24/7 Streaming News service, available on a wide variety of streaming platforms.

With the Democratic National Convention just days away, NBC Chicago's Lexi Sutter gives a first look inside the stage and screens at the United Center.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

What are the daily themes of the convention?

Each night of the convention will have its own theme, and here’s how they’re laid out.

Monday – “For the People”

Biden will address the convention Monday to kick things off, and according to DNC officials he will focus on the accomplishments of his administration, and how a Harris administration would look to continue that work.

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

The Tuesday theme will focus on Democrats’ platform to push America forward. In a press release, party leadership accused former President Donald Trump of believing the country’s best days are behind it, and that he and Sen. JD Vance will implement a “Project 2025 agenda” to pull the country backward.

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Walz will address the convention, with the prevailing theme of the evening being a focus on retaining rights that Democrats say have been stripped away under Republican administrations, including reproductive rights and others.

Thursday – “For Our Future”

Harris will address the convention on the final evening, laying out an agenda that will paint a second Trump administration as “even more dangerous and more extreme” than his term in office.

By contrast, Harris will present a vision of a “brighter, more hopeful” administration in her remarks, according to officials.

Who else will speak?

While Harris, Walz and Biden are all officially on the speaker schedule, reports have emerged with other speakers as well.

According to a wide variety of reports, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are all set to speak at the convention, which kicks off its main programming on Monday.