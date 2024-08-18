Democrats unveil theme and featured speakers for 2024 Democratic National Convention

Every four years, the Democratic Party hosts a multi-day convention for thousands of supporters to come together and nominate their candidate for their presidency in an emotive process and this year is no exception.

This year, the convention will be set in Chicago, where Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic presidential nomination after securing the majority of the delegates earlier this month.

The convention theme will be "For the People, For Our Future," a message inspired by Harris' previous campaign motto as district attorney – "Kamala Harris, For the People."

While the convention itself is expected to draw between 5,000 and 7,000 delegates and alternate delegates, city officials expect the event will draw an estimated 50,000 visitors to the city throughout the week.

“A credential to get into the Chicago Democratic National Convention is a hotter ticket than a Taylor Swift concert,” Chris Korge, national finance chair for the Democratic National Committee, told NBC News. “We have to tell people there’s a limit to how many people we can get into the convention.”

When and Where Is the 2024 Democratic National Convention?

The convention will be held over four days starting Monday, Aug. 19, and ending Thursday, Aug. 22 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It will host events from 7-11 p.m. ET.

A look at the DNC stage, screens inside United Center

Who will be speaking at the convention?

Among the several speakers expected to take the stage, the convention will feature familiar faces such as President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are expected to take the stage on the first night of the convention. Other speakers include Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Biden’s aides said Biden will use his remarks to deliver the argument for why he believes Harris must replace him and defeat Trump, whom he says is a threat to democracy. Biden will also play up some of his popular accomplishments before he steps out of the spotlight for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to take center stage the rest of the week, the aides said.

Speakers at the convention are expected to make reference to Biden’s accomplishments, from helping lead the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic to winning passage of major infrastructure, climate and health care investments. Harris has used Biden’s policies as the foundation of her own policy plans.

Other notable speakers at the convention include Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

When will Harris and Walz deliver their acceptance speeches?

Walz will deliver his vice presidential acceptance speech on Wednesday. Harris will give her presidential acceptance speech on Thursday, according to the DNC.

How to watch the DNC convention live?

NBC News will air a special report on this NBC station from 10 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET each night of the convention.

The convention will also be available on via streaming through Peacock.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center on the following dates/times: