The unexpected location that was named the best public restroom in Illinois

A recent survey sought out to find the best public restroom in each state across the country, with the Illinois location in a spot you might not have expected.

The American River Wellness survey asked over 3,000 truckers and drivers about the restrooms they believe to be the best, with the final list compiling the best spots in each state.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Coming in as the best public restroom in Illinois was the Belvidere Oasis along Interstate 90, located just east of Rockford. The tollway travel stop was ranked 61st nationally, according to the survey.

The oasis was lauded for its retro appearance, plethora of dining options and large windows giving views of Interstate 90 below the plaza.

The second-highest rated bathrooms in Illinois can be found at the Rend Lake Rest Area, located along Interstate 57 near Benton in far southern Illinois.

Ranking at No. 106 nationally, the rest area offers picturesque lake views, walking trails and quiet atmosphere with ultra-clean facilities, according to the survey.

The third-highest ranked public restroom in Illinois can be found at the Great Sauk Trail Rest Area along Interstate 80 near Morris, placing at No. 113 nationally.

Praised for friendly staff, easy parking and cleanliness, the travel stop was seen as appealing to both weekend travelers and those needing a stop on a cross-country trek.

The top-rated public restrooms in the country are those at the Kula Forest Picnic Area in Maui, Hawaii along the Haleakalā Highway.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

More information on the survey's findings can be found here.