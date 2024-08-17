Some big names are expected to take the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week, though a an official speaker schedule has yet to be released.

What’s known is that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will deliver a speech on Wednesday as part of his formal address accepting the party’s nomination for the vice-presidential slot on the ticket. Vice President Kamala Harris will then address the convention Thursday night to accept the party’s presidential nomination.

Outside of those names, we have reports on participants in the convention, and here’s a rundown of who you can expect to see on stage at the DNC next week.

President Joe Biden

The White House confirmed that Biden will speak at the convention, just weeks after he stepped aside from the presidential campaign for a second term in office.

Where he had previously been set to address the convention on the final night to accept the nomination, he is expected to address delegates on the opening night Monday, according to multiple reports.

Former President Barack Obama

Obama is no stranger to the DNC stage, delivering a keynote 2004 address in Boston that sent his political profile into the stratosphere. He also delivered the final speech at the 2008 convention in Denver, speaking at the home stadium of the Broncos, and in 2012.

This time, Obama will deliver remarks in his hometown of Chicago, and will do so on Tuesday, according to reporting from the New York Times.

Former President Bill Clinton

According to reports, Clinton will address delegates in Chicago on Wednesday night before Walz's speech.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Clinton, the party’s nominee for the presidency in 2016, will address the convention during the week, according to NBC News. Clinton had sought to become the first woman ever elected to the presidency, but will now speak in support of Harris’ attempt to do so in the 2024 election.

According to multiple reports, Clinton's address is planned for Monday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

NBC Chicago has confirmed Pritzker will address the convention on Tuesday night, the same night that Obama will speak.

Pritzker had been one of the candidates linked to the vetting process to be Harris’ running mate, but ultimately was not offered an in-person interview with the vice president. He has also been a prolific fundraiser for Democrats and has aimed to raise his national profile during the 2024 election cycle.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Johnson will address the convention in his home city on the first day of the event, NBC Chicago has learned.

Other Speakers

Reports have mentioned several other high-profile Illinois Democrats as getting spots on the speaking schedule, including Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as Rep. Lauren Underwood, who is running for reelection in the 14th Congressional district.

President Jimmy Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, is slated to speak on his grandfather's behalf, NBC News reported.