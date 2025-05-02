A 19-year-old man is in custody and charges are pending after a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, police said.

The arrest comes days after Chicago police sent a community alert about as many as five recent criminal sexual assaults, armed robberies and burglaries nearby, including in West Ridge.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It wasn't immediately clear if the incidents were connected.

About 11:07 p.m. Thursday, a 21-year-old woman was walking in an alleyway in the 1800 block of W. Lunt Ave. when she encountered a 19-year-old man who pulled out a knife and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man then fled the scene, police added.

A short time later, the victim informed police of what occurred and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation of injuries. She was last listed in good condition.

Police later placed a suspect in custody. Charges were pending, police said, and detectives were investigating.

No further details were provided.