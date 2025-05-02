Rogers Park

Man in custody after 21-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Rogers Park

The arrest comes after Chicago police earlier this week sent a community alert about as many as five recent criminal sexual assaults, armed robberies and burglaries nearby

A 19-year-old man is in custody and charges are pending after a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, police said.

The arrest comes days after Chicago police sent a community alert about as many as five recent criminal sexual assaults, armed robberies and burglaries nearby, including in West Ridge.

It wasn't immediately clear if the incidents were connected.

About 11:07 p.m. Thursday, a 21-year-old woman was walking in an alleyway in the 1800 block of W. Lunt Ave. when she encountered a 19-year-old man who pulled out a knife and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man then fled the scene, police added.

A short time later, the victim informed police of what occurred and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation of injuries. She was last listed in good condition.

Police later placed a suspect in custody. Charges were pending, police said, and detectives were investigating.

No further details were provided.

