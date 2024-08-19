Guide to the 2024 DNC: How to watch, schedule of speakers, street closures and more

The 2024 DNC is set to get underway in Chicago, bringing some of the biggest names in politics to the city that has hosted more political conventions than any other.

The convention will culminate with Vice President Kamala Harris addressing delegates on Thursday, setting the stage for a two-month sprint to the finish line in one of the most hotly contested presidential elections ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about the convention.

When will the convention take place?

The 2024 DNC will get underway on Monday in Chicago, with speeches expected for four consecutive nights.

Where is the convention taking place?

The convention will take place in two locations. The primary location for the convention, where speeches will be delivered and votes will be taken, will be at the United Center, located on the city’s West Side. The building is the home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, and also hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.

There will also be party events taking place at McCormick Place, the city’s largest convention center. The building is located near Lake Michigan, just south of Soldier Field and the city’s Museum Campus.

How can I watch the 2024 DNC?

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

Speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Monday: 5:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday: 6-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 6-10 p.m.

Thursday: 6-10 p.m.

With the Democratic National Convention just days away, NBC Chicago's Lexi Sutter gives a first look inside the stage and screens at the United Center.

Who is expected to speak during the convention?

While the full list of speakers has not yet been released, some of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars will be on-hand, including President Joe Biden, who will address the convention on Monday.

Former Presidents Barack Obama (Tuesday) and Bill Clinton (Wednesday) will also speak, as will former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Monday), First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (Monday), former first lady Michelle Obama (Tuesday) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (Tuesday), among others.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was chosen as the vice-presidential nominee on the ticket, will speak to the convention on Wednesday, while Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept the party’s presidential nomination on Thursday.

Here's a list of some of the people who are scheduled to speak this week at the DNC in Chicago

How will the convention be secured?

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies will help provide security throughout the convention, with the Chicago Police Department, FBI and Secret Service among those coordinating during the week.

Authorized protests will be held at a pair of Chicago parks, with a marching route just to the north of the United Center, according to officials.

Where will street closures be located?

Numerous street closures are currently in effect around the United Center and McCormick Place, with fencing largely blocking off restricted areas and other areas requiring security screening for incoming vehicles.

A series of closures were also reported in the downtown corridor, including Huron Street and Chicago Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Rush Street.

State Street will also be closed between Delaware Place and Walton Street, among other downtown closures.

You can find information on those closures here.

With two days to go until the Democratic National Convention, perimeter enforcements have taken effect for people living and working near the two main sites - the United Center and McCormick Place. NBC Chicago's Vi Nguyen reports.

Where can I find the Democratic Party’s 2024 platform?

Democrats are in an interesting position heading into the convention, as they have yet to update the draft platform they approved earlier in the year, with the original version still listing Biden as the top candidate on the ticket.

The platform as it currently stands details how the Biden-Harris ticket is different from former President Donald Trump, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.

The document highlighted the Biden administration’s refusal to raise taxes on those making under $400,000 per year, lowering costs and raising wages, tackling climate change, and to strengthen voters’ rights and access to reproductive care, among other planks.

The party is expected to approve a new platform during the convention.

What are the daily themes for the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

The daily themes are:

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”