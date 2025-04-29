White House blasts Amazon over tariff cost report: ‘Hostile and political act'

The White House on Tuesday slammed Amazon for reportedly planning to display the cost of President Donald Trump's tariffs next to the total price of products on its site.

"This is hostile and political act by Amazon," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.

Shares of the retail giant founded by Jeff Bezos dropped in premarket trading following the remarks.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The White House on Tuesday slammed Amazon for reportedly planning to display the cost of President Donald Trump's tariffs next to the total price of products on its site.

"This is hostile and political act by Amazon," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" Leavitt asked.

She added, "This is another reason why Americans should buy American."

Shares of the retail giant founded by Jeff Bezos dropped more than 2% in premarket trading following the remarks.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

— CNBC's Annie Palmer contributed to this report.