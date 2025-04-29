Money Report

White House blasts Amazon over tariff cost report: ‘Hostile and political act'

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, takes the stage during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • The White House on Tuesday slammed Amazon for reportedly planning to display the cost of President Donald Trump's tariffs next to the total price of products on its site.
  • "This is hostile and political act by Amazon," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.
  • Shares of the retail giant founded by Jeff Bezos dropped in premarket trading following the remarks.

The White House on Tuesday slammed Amazon for reportedly planning to display the cost of President Donald Trump's tariffs next to the total price of products on its site.

"This is hostile and political act by Amazon," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" Leavitt asked.

She added, "This is another reason why Americans should buy American."

Shares of the retail giant founded by Jeff Bezos dropped more than 2% in premarket trading following the remarks.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

CNBC's Annie Palmer contributed to this report.

