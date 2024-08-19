2024 DNC

DNC reveals celebrity entertainment hosts – from actresses to a comedian and more

NBC News has obtained a list of the convention's entertainment hosts - actresses, a commentator and singer - who will kick off the festivities each evening.

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the musical guests for next week's Democratic National in Convention in Chicago have yet to be announced, they won't be the only celebrities in attendance.

Some big names will be spectators, while others will play a pivotal role at the convention. NBC News has obtained a list of the convention's entertainment hosts - actresses, a commentator and singer - who will kick off the festivities each evening.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The entertainment hosts and which night they'll take the stage are below:

Monday: Tony Goldwyn - actor and singer

Tuesday: Ana Navarro - political commentator

Wednesday: Mindy Kaling - actress and comedian

Thursday: Kerry Washington - actress

DNC in Chicago

Protests 2 hours ago

Protest takes over downtown Chicago day before DNC

2024 DNC 4 hours ago

Pritzker confirms members of Illinois National Guard ‘on standby' during DNC

Wondering who will be speaking at this year's DNC? Find two recently announced names on NBC Chicago's Speaker Tracker, plus who else will address the convention crowd.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us