DNC reveals celebrity entertainment hosts – from actresses to a comedian and more

While the musical guests for next week's Democratic National in Convention in Chicago have yet to be announced, they won't be the only celebrities in attendance.

Some big names will be spectators, while others will play a pivotal role at the convention. NBC News has obtained a list of the convention's entertainment hosts - actresses, a commentator and singer - who will kick off the festivities each evening.

The entertainment hosts and which night they'll take the stage are below:

Monday: Tony Goldwyn - actor and singer

Tuesday: Ana Navarro - political commentator

Wednesday: Mindy Kaling - actress and comedian

Thursday: Kerry Washington - actress

