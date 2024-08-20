DNC in Chicago Day 2: Timing, schedule, list of speakers, street closures and more

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago heads into its second day Tuesday, with more big politicians on the speaking schedule including former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Monday at the DNC saw fiery speeches from President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Ex-Bulls player Steve Kerr, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, also gave an address, saying to a roaring crowd, “after the results are tallied that night, we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump ‘night, night."

Watch the full speech Preside Joe Biden gave at the DNC in Chicago on Monday night

According to organizers, multiple speeches were cut to get President Biden’s address on-stage, including a musical performance by James Taylor and speeches from Reps. Grace Meng and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. It is not known whether the trio will be re-added to the program.

Monday also saw major protests, with multiple people arrested after protesters breached a security fence at the United Center.

According to city officials, more downtown streets near popular hotels in Chicago's Gold Coast are scheduled to close Tuesday, and military helicopters are expected to continue flying over head throughout the week.

According to the city of Chicago, there are no permitted protests scheduled for Tuesday, though unsanctioned protests and demonstrations are still expected near Union Park and Park 578, The Associated Press reported.

Here's what to expect for day two of the convention, along with how to watch and more.

Schedule, speakers for day 2 of the DNC

Highlighting Tuesday's list of speakers will be former President Barack Obama, who will address the convention in his hometown of Chicago.

Michelle Obama, the former first lady, will also deliver an address at the convention, according to officials.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who in the mix to be Harris’ running mate, is also expected to deliver an address, as will Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and entertainment host Ana Navarro. A full schedule of speakers is expected to be released later Tuesday.

Doors at the United Center Tuesday will open at 4 p.m. CT, with main programming beginning at 6 p.m. CT, according to the DNC website. Other scheduled events include a delegation breakfast, caucuses and meetings on reproductive rights, social media in election campaigns and more.

The theme for the Tuesday edition of the convention will be “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” highlighting the Harris-Walz platform and their vision for the road ahead for the United States.

Who else will speak at the DNC?

Former President Bill Clinton is expected to speak Wednesday, Clinton speaking Wednesday along with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was chosen as the vice-presidential nominee on the ticket. Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept the party’s presidential nomination on Thursday.

How long is the DNC in Chicago?

The 2024 DNC in Chicago begins Monday, Aug. 19. It continues through Thursday, Aug. 22, with speeches expected for four consecutive nights.

Where is the convention?

The convention takes place in two locations.

The primary location for the convention, where speeches will be delivered and votes will be taken, will be at the United Center, located on the city’s West Side. The building is the home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, and also hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.

There will also be caucus and council meetings throughout the week taking place at McCormick Place, the city’s largest convention center. The building is located near Lake Michigan, just south of Soldier Field and the city’s Museum Campus.

What time and how to watch the DNC live

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

Speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times for remaining days (all times Central):

Tuesday: 6-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 6-10 p.m.

Thursday: 6-10 p.m.

Security and street closures

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies will help provide security throughout the convention, with the Chicago Police Department, FBI and Secret Service among those coordinating during the week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed to NBC Chicago that approximately 150 members of the state’s National Guard will be in Chicago for the DNC this week, but emphasized they are present in a standby role.

Below is a full list of closures and where you can find them, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications:

Downtown, Gold Coast street closures for the DNC

N. Wabash from E, Chestnut to E Delaware Place from Sunday, August 18 through Wednesday, August 21 E. Huron Street from N. Michigan to N. Rush from Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23 E. Chicago from N. Michigan Avenue to N. Rush Street from Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23 E .Delaware Place from N. State to N. Rush on Tuesday, August 20. N. Rush from E. Delaware Place to E. Walton on Tuesday, August 20. E Walton from N State to N Rush on Tuesday, August 20. N State from E Delaware to E Walton on Tuesday, August 20.

Restricted vehicle traffic: Jackson Boulevard from South Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

Began Thursday, Aug. 15

West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard

West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

South Honore Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street

South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard

South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street

Began Saturday, Aug. 17

Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place

Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street

Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street

E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.

E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.

Additionally, no trucks or vehicles larger than passenger cars permitted on I-55 between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and South State Street in both directions.

Can you get tickets to the DNC?

Around 50,000 Democratic delegates, volunteers, supporters and more are expected to descend on the Democratic National Convention in Chicago each day. Plenty of people will not be allowed in, however -- including the general public.

"Only credentialed delegates, media, and guests can attend the convention in-person," the convention's website said. "We are building a convention to reach all Americans and will provide opportunities to participate."

Earlier this year, volunteer applications were open for those wishing to work or volunteer at the DNC. As of Monday, Aug 19 -- day one of the convention -- applications were closed, the website said.

"Thank you for your interest in volunteering for the Democratic National Convention," the site said. "Over 30,000 people have raised their hands to volunteer for this historic event. Due to this overwhelming support, we are no longer accepting volunteer interest forms. Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm."