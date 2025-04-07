Snow in April? Taste of winter returns to Chicago area with snow, rain, gusty winds

The Chicago area will get a taste of winter Monday with a chilly, snowy and blustery day in the forecast.

"No accumulation, but we'll still see snow," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "Just pesky flakes, flying about."

It's not uncommon to see snow in Chicago in April, Roman said, as the area typically averages 1.3 inches of snow over the month.

Last year in April, the area saw only a trace of snow. In 2020, April in the Chicago area was much snowier, with nearly five inches, Roman said.

Early Monday morning, conditions were dry, with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will dip as a cold front pushes south, Roman said, bringing a snow-rain mix to the northern counties around 10 a.m.

Light snow and rain will become more widespread around 12 p.m., Roman said, with temperatures dropping into the 30s as the day goes on. According to Roman, the average for this time of year is 56 degrees.

Scattered rain and snowflakes were expected to continue until about 6 p.m. before the weather winds down for the evening, Roman said.

Monday will be gusty too, Roman added, with winds as high as 35 miles per hour at times.

Chilly temperatures remain in the forecast Tuesday, Roman said, with highs in the low 40s and more sunshine.

The next best chance for rain moves in Wednesday, Roman said, with showers possibly mixing with snowflakes at times.

Temperatures will gradually rise back up as the week continues, Roman said, with highs in the 50s and 60s heading into the weekend.