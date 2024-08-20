‘I gave my best to you for 50 years': Re-Watch President Biden's DNC Chicago speech

While the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was highlighted by impassioned speeches from Ex-Bulls player Steve Kerr, U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it also served as a passing of the torch as President Joe Biden delivered an emotional address to cap off the evening at the DNC.

After an affectionate opening from the crowd, Biden spent long stretches of his 50-minute speech lacing into Trump, returning to a key theme of the reelection campaign he’s no longer running.

Biden ticked through many of his administration’s achievements and shared the credit with Vice President and now Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. But the convention ran so late that Biden took the stage after prime time had ended in much of the country.

Biden called Harris a “close friend” and said picking her as his running mate was the best decision he ever made. He also vowed to help get the new Democratic ticket elected, promising to be the “best volunteer” that Harris and Walz have ever seen.

He ended by telling those still listening, “I gave my best to you for 50 years.”

Moments after Biden finished his speech, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff walked on stage to hug the president and first lady Jill Biden. Other relatives soon followed, including Biden’s son Hunter. Harris hugged Biden and said something that made both react in a way that looked very personal.

Biden's full speech from night one of the DNC can be found in the video below.

Watch the full speech Preside Joe Biden gave at the DNC in Chicago on Monday night

The Bidens are not expected to stay in Chicago for the duration of the DNC, which heads into a second day Tuesday with more big politicians on the speaking schedule including former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

According to city officials, more downtown streets near popular hotels in Chicago's Gold Coast are scheduled to close Tuesday, and military helicopters are expected to continue flying over head throughout the week.

According to the city of Chicago, there are no permitted protests scheduled for Tuesday, though unsanctioned protests and demonstrations are still expected near Union Park and Park 578, The Associated Press reported.