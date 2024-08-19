2024 DNC: Watch live coverage of Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will kick off its four-day "DemPalooza" in Chicago Monday, with major speeches, surprise performers and more set to take the stage.

While the event itself won't be open to the general public, viewers will still be able to watch the convention live and unfiltered from start to finish.

Here's how you can watch it live on streaming, television and more:

What time does the DNC start?

The 2024 DNC in Chicago begins Monday, Aug. 19. It continues through Thursday, Aug. 22, with speeches expected for four consecutive nights.

While many events will take place throughout each day, the "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, and at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

See a full day-by-day schedule below.

Schedule, speakers for the DNC

While the full list of speakers for the week has not been released, some of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars will be on-hand, including President Joe Biden, who will address the convention on Monday.

Monday will also see speeches by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and First Lady Jill Biden.

Keynote speeches Monday are expected to begin at 5:30 p.m.

NBC News reported Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance Monday. President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to appear on stage together after Biden's speech concludes.

How to watch the DNC

NBC Chicago will again offer a live feed of speeches each day through Thursday in the player above, and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming channel.

In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps.

Streaming times include:

Monday: 5:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

NBC 5 will also carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center at 9 p.m. Monday.

What are the daily themes for the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

According to convention organizers, the theme for Monday’s events is "For the People," a callback to the theme of Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, and a phrase she’s been incorporating into her new one, starting with a fundraising email the very night Biden departed the race.

The phraseology hearkens to her 2019 launch, at which Harris — a longtime prosecutor and California's first woman to serve as attorney general — recalled introducing herself in court as “Kamala Harris, for the people," adding, “In my whole life I’ve only had one client, the people.’’ Throughout that campaign, Harris returned to the phrase time and again, in speeches but also on signs and T-shirts, and as part of her principal campaign committee's official nomenclature.

But much of the night's focus will also be on Biden's policy wins while in office, when he signed a flurry of legislation that Democrats have dreamed about enacting for a generation.

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”