President Joe Biden is scheduled to headline the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday.
Biden, who will be joined by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and his daughter, Ashley Biden, is set to cap off a night of speeches from prominent political figures like former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and more.
The convention comes just four weeks after Biden shuttered his campaign and made way for Harris to ascend to the top of Democrats' ticket.
But while a new name will be atop the ballot, Biden's policies and plans remain largely in place.
Harris has talked generally about supporting the Biden administration’s key goals, which are more or less endorsed in the platform as written.
The theme for the convention's start will be “For the People.”
According to convention organizers, it marks a callback to the theme of Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, and a phrase she’s been incorporating into her new one, starting with a fundraising email the very night Biden departed the race.
But much of the night's focus will also be on Biden's policy wins while in office, when he signed a flurry of legislation that Democrats have dreamed about enacting for a generation.
Here's the full speaker schedule and when Biden will take the stage Monday:
(Times shown are CT)
Selected speakers, listed in order of appearance. Additional speakers to be announced.
5:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Call to Order
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Remarks and Video Introduction
The Honorable Brandon Johnson
Mayor of Chicago
Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Peggy Flanagan
Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota
Remarks
The Honorable Lauren Underwood
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Video
Rich Logis
Former Donald Trump Voter
Remarks
The Honorable Robert Garcia
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California
Joint Remarks
Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)
Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)
Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”
The Honorable Mallory McMorrow
Michigan State Senator
Remarks
The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo
United States Secretary of Commerce
Remarks
The Honorable Kathy Hochul
Governor of New York
Remarks
Shawn Fain
President of the United Automobile Workers
Remarks
The Honorable Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks
The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton
Former United States Secretary of State
Remarks
The Honorable James E. Clyburn
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina
Remarks
The Honorable Jamie Raskin
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland
Remarks
The Honorable Jasmine Crockett
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Joint Remarks
Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas
Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana
Hadley Duvall, Kentucky
Remarks
The Honorable Andy Beshear
Governor of Kentucky
Remarks
The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock
United States Senator, Georgia
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware
Remarks
Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady of the United States
Introduction
Ashley Biden
Remarks
The Honorable Joe Biden
President of the United States
