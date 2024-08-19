Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

President Joe Biden is scheduled to headline the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday.

Biden, who will be joined by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and his daughter, Ashley Biden, is set to cap off a night of speeches from prominent political figures like former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and more.

The convention comes just four weeks after Biden shuttered his campaign and made way for Harris to ascend to the top of Democrats' ticket.

But while a new name will be atop the ballot, Biden's policies and plans remain largely in place.

Harris has talked generally about supporting the Biden administration’s key goals, which are more or less endorsed in the platform as written.

The theme for the convention's start will be “For the People.”

According to convention organizers, it marks a callback to the theme of Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, and a phrase she’s been incorporating into her new one, starting with a fundraising email the very night Biden departed the race.

But much of the night's focus will also be on Biden's policy wins while in office, when he signed a flurry of legislation that Democrats have dreamed about enacting for a generation.

Here's the full speaker schedule and when Biden will take the stage Monday:

(Times shown are CT)

Selected speakers, listed in order of appearance. Additional speakers to be announced.

5:15 PM - 10:15 PM

Call to Order

Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Remarks and Video Introduction

The Honorable Brandon Johnson

Mayor of Chicago

Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee

Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Peggy Flanagan

Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota

Remarks

The Honorable Lauren Underwood

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Video

Rich Logis

Former Donald Trump Voter

Remarks

The Honorable Robert Garcia

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California

Joint Remarks

Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)

Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)

Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)

Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”

The Honorable Mallory McMorrow

Michigan State Senator

Remarks

The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo

United States Secretary of Commerce

Remarks

The Honorable Kathy Hochul

Governor of New York

Remarks

Shawn Fain

President of the United Automobile Workers

Remarks

The Honorable Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton

Former United States Secretary of State

Remarks

The Honorable James E. Clyburn

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina

Remarks

The Honorable Jamie Raskin

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland

Remarks

The Honorable Jasmine Crockett

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Remarks

The Honorable Grace Meng

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Joint Remarks

Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas

Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana

Hadley Duvall, Kentucky

Remarks

The Honorable Andy Beshear

Governor of Kentucky

Remarks

The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock

United States Senator, Georgia

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware

Remarks

Dr. Jill Biden

First Lady of the United States

Introduction

Ashley Biden

Remarks

The Honorable Joe Biden

President of the United States

