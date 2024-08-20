2024 DNC

What does ‘scab' mean? The viral T-shirt worn by a DNC speaker explained

A shirt seen on camera during the DNC in Chicago contained the phrase “Trump is a scab. Vote Harris.” But what does it mean?

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain wore a t-shirt during his address to the DNC Monday that is setting social media on fire, but what does it mean?

The shirt, which he wore under his jacket during his address, contained the phrase “Trump is a scab. Vote Harris.”

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

His rhetoric echoed that sentiment, as he called former President Donald Trump a “scab” and praised Vice President Kamala Harris as a champion of the working class.

But what does the term “scab” mean?

According to the Huffington Post, a “scab” is a worker who declines to join a union, but it’s also an individual who crosses a picket line during a strike.

Trump has faced fire from unions for decades, but his presidency amplified those criticisms. According to CNN, the Trump administration’s appointees to the Supreme Court helped strike down rules regarding public sector unions, making it easier for public employees to not pay union dues even if they work in a unionized workplace.

He was also criticized at the DNC for failing to keep open a GM plant in Ohio, despite promising to protect the facility’s jobs.

Local

2024 DNC 2 hours ago

Beyoncé's ‘Freedom' played at DNC in Chicago amid performance speculation

2024 DNC 2 hours ago

Protesters remove section of DNC security fencing outside United Center

The UAW has endorsed Harris, along with several other high-profile unions.

Notably, the Teamsters Union has not, and their president Sean O’Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention, but has not been invited to the DNC in Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us